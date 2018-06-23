Caring help in an emergency

From attending a fatal cardiac event to, 15 minutes later, attending the birth of a baby, Whakatane St John Ambulance intensive care paramedic Colin Ashton has probably seen it all.

With each day bringing a myriad of new challenges, the only thing the Whakatane medic can ever be sure of is that every day on the job will bring the unexpected. Like Forest Gump’s box of chocolates, “you never know what you’re going to get”.

Colin is one of three intensive care paramedics stationed in Whakatane. He emigrated from Wales in 2008. “I’d always wanted to live in New Zealand,” he says.

Colin’s position at the top of paramedicine means he takes the lead clinical role in all emergency callouts he attends. And not only for his own ambulance crew. He is often providing “back up” for other ambulance crews as well. It’s a highly responsible role requiring fast decisions, a highly developed skillset, and, he says, empathy and a genuine love of people.

“Yes, the job can be very stressful,” he says. “It can be an emotional rollercoaster. It’s hard when you’re dealing with a series of traumatic incidents, and when those situations involve fatalities, it can be very sad”.

He says the nature of the work means keeping an eye on stress levels, “both your own and that of your colleagues,” is important. “Kiwi’s definitely have that she’ll be right thing. You definitely need to watch out for each other.”

St John Ambulance services follow a stringent procedure of debriefing after every callout. While designed to ensure best clinical practice, the “reflective practice” can also assist staff to process difficult incidents.

But Colin says the ambulance service is not all about “blazing lights and wailing sirens”. While Whakatane crews attend their fair share of medical emergencies, vehicle crashes and other accidents or incidents that have resulted in life-threatening emergencies, he says St John ambulance work also involves attending emergencies that are not immediately life-threatening.

“Not all emergency calls result in transferring a patient to hospital,” he says. In these situations, once full assessment and treatment has been carried out, a further assessment takes place to assess a patient’s general health and to consider issues such as general nutrition and how the patient is managing day to day life.

Safety issues, such as the risk of an elderly person falling in their home, are also assessed and follow-up care planned and put in place. It’s a busy time, Colin says. “Ambulance staff play a very holistic role.”

“No one ever expects on any given day or night, they’re going to be involved in an accident. No one can anticipate they might be part of an emergency or end up with a paramedic at their bedside that night.”

As a result, communication between all parties is instantly “very real”. No one has quickly changed their clothes or tidied the house or done any of the things we tend to do. Everything is immediate and real. I like that aspect of the job.”

Recalling a not uncommon situation, he speaks of a concerning tendency among some elderly people who are in possession of a medical alarm but, when suffering a medical emergency that has occurred at night, don’t use it because “they don’t want to disturb us”.

“We’ve had cases where an elderly person with mobility issues has fallen in their home during the night and, unable to move, lay on the floor until morning because they didn’t want to cause a fuss. But that’s what we’re here for,” he laughs, adding that, on the other hand, “we’ve had 20-year-olds calling us for a bad toothache and that sort of thing”.

Colin says St John now has a good vetting system in place to ensure ambulances don’t attend callouts unnecessarily.

“I think, sometimes, public perception of ambulance staff is that they’re volunteers, that an ambulance is just there and available to give you a ride to hospital,” Colin says. But this is not the case.

Ambulances are staffed by highly-trained people. Paramedics at all levels are degree and often post-graduate qualified. They have skills to both treat people at home or refer to other health care professionals. Intensive care paramedics – sometimes referred to as the ‘lifesaving specialists’ – are, arguably, unparalleled in their skills as first responders in an emergency.

But “paramedicine is an ever-evolving field,” Colin says. With new information and clinical practices emerging all the time, any spare moments on a paramedic’s shift will inevitably be used to study. “It really requires constant medical study and training,” he says.

But the role is one that Colin loves. “It’s an intensely challenging job, but it’s also intensely rewarding,” he says. “Seeing the difference I can make, seeing someone recover from a life-threatening injury or illness because of our intervention, is the only reward I need.”

And Colin enjoys his life in New Zealand. As a lover of the outdoors, time outside of work is often spent pursuing one of his many interests; mountain biking, paddle-boarding, bush-walking, hunting, and his favourite activity when things are getting tough, long swims in the cool clear water of Lake Rotoma. “I always feel better afterwards. It’s a good way to clear the mind.”

“Being a paramedic here is much the same as it is in Wales,” he says, with both the land and humour in New Zealand, “similar” to his home country. “It’s a bit like being in Wales but with nicer weather,” he says. Though a significant difference remains.

The broad and diverse region covered by St John Whakatane means ambulance staff more commonly find themselves in challenging environments; walking long distances through bush to reach a patient, treating a patient on the steep slope of a hill, or, as recently experienced, fording a river to reach someone in cardiac arrest.

“It’s challenging. You sometimes need your entire skill set to deal with the one situation and you need to be quick-thinking, flexible and adaptable.

“It’s the little things that can make a big difference for a patient. You need to be able to stop, communicate well, remain calm, and always listen.” In a job where, typically, emotions are running high, he says genuine empathy is vital to the job. “You really couldn’t do the job without it.”

And Colin is fond of his home in the Eastern Bay, too. Since arriving from Wales 10 years ago, he says Whakatane has been nothing but warm and welcoming. “I rarely encounter abuse toward ambulance staff that some cities experience. I think it’s a testament to the respect people have for ambulance personnel in our area”.

Whakatane St John Ambulance runs a 24-hour service, seven days a week.