Chelsea steps up as valued academic leader

Each week the Opotiki News highlights an outstanding student in the community for their achievements.

This week our Student of the Week is Opotiki College’s Chelsea Aim-Linstead.

JUGGLING work, sports, study, leadership roles and social commitments, year 13 student Chelsea Aim-Linstead copes and excels in all the above.

According to fellow students and staff at Opotiki College, academic prefect Chelsea has a great attitude towards school and demonstrates all the school values of respect, resilience and responsibility.

“She gets super involved in all house activities and has really stepped up as an academic leader,” said the college leadership team.

“[She] is an overall great role model and valued member of the Opotiki College community.”

Opotiki College kaiarahi, or mentor, Kalya Cronin agreed.

“She was nominated because of how much she’s stepped up as a leader,” she said.

Chelsea organised the second college spirit day alongside the other academic leaders, which was a great success, according to Ms Cronin.

“She ran an excellent spirit day event,” she said. “She’s been awesome, getting involved wherever she can.”

In spite of high praise, Chelsea met her recognition with humility, attributing her successes primarily to communication.

“I like to talk to my peers,” she said. Chelsea also has a year 11 sister and year 10 brother at the school, who she said she communicates with regularly for representation of all years in the school leadership meetings.

This also translates to the classroom, according to Chelsea.

“One of the things I really like about this school is that we have smaller classes, so you get more one on one time with your teachers,” she said.

After finishing high school, Chelsea said she was hoping to pursue a career in nursing, with several immediate and extended family members already in the field.

“I’ve always liked the idea of helping people.

“And a job like that is really self-rewarding,” she said.