Cobbler, cobbler, mend my shoe

TREKKING across Ontario’s rugged, snow-covered terrain, a sometimes willing and happy “packhorse” for his trapper uncle, Austin Begley could never have imagined this activity of his youth might one day contribute to a lifelong career. That, and an ill-fated game of rugby.

Austin Begley has spent the past 30 years as a cobbler, a fixer of footwear. Working from his previously-owned Dr Shoe store in Rotorua for most of that time, Austin packed up his tools a decade ago, and took his occupation on the road, becoming the uncommon and welcome sight in modern day New Zealand, a travelling cobbler.

Leaving Ontario, Canada, as a 19-year-old, he eventually found himself in New Zealand. “It was a woman,” he confesses. Austin had left behind his study of consumer psychology and marketing.

Arriving in Rotorua, falling in love with the region, and also with the game of rugby, he quickly found himself an accomplished player. “I loved it,” he says. “I was fit, big, and aggressive, good attributes for a lock forward.”

Three years of rugby followed, playing at representative level and feeling, he says “invincible”, until Austin suffered a serious back injury during a game that would change his rugby dreams forever, putting him in traction for many months, and leaving him with back issues that have plagued him to this day.

The injury was combined with problems Austin had also developed with his knees. “They were worn out,” he says, possibly as a result of too much running, and not helped by the extensive “snow-shoeing” and trekking the heavy loads in Ontario.

Either way, Austin says his physical conditions meant he now found himself in his still-new country, without the ability to work in most environments. “I couldn’t stand for very long and I couldn’t bend over. I needed a job I could physically manage,” he says. “It wasn’t proving easy to find, so I created one.”

Though well-qualified for a role in the marketing industry, he says the idea of a fulltime desk-bound occupation had become untenable. Casting about for work, Austin took on a job with a cobbler, and within a few months, had bought the store from its owner, marking the beginning of family ownership of the business that continues today. “I became a well-educated cobbler,” he laughs.

With his son, Peter, now owning and running Rotorua’s Dr Shoe, Austin has spent much of the past decade quietly rolling into Bay of Plenty towns to repair footwear, bags and luggage, the arrival of his distinctive green truck welcome and anticipated.

With his tools of the trade on board, the hammers, chisels and awls, sanders, buffers and the specialised sewing machine, along with Austin’s extensive experience, the truck is a haven for those in possession of beloved, but damaged items.

The rarity of cobbler services, seldom seen in a small town, is easily explained, Austin says. With the cost of footwear having steadily decreased over recent decades, people need to make the decision of “whether to get that inexpensive pair of sandals repaired, or whether to buy a new pair”.

The cost of a repair shouldn’t exceed half of the cost of a new pair, he says. “That’s the working formula.”

But as a proponent of reuse rather than replace, Austin says he aims to make his repairs affordable so that it still makes economic sense to repair an item.

An efficient worker, his years of experience making the work look deceivingly simple, his philosophy, he says, is to “under-promise, and try to over-deliver”.

“Having contact with so many different people every day is stimulating,” he says. “I wouldn’t do the job otherwise.” Providing good service to anyone that arrives at his truck is the other side of what keeps him motivated.

Though living in New Zealand for nearly 40 years, Austin says he still sees a culture that doesn’t expect, or even really know what good service really is, with the strong-valued down-to-earth honest service he likes to provide remaining a satisfying part of his job.

Providing a service that is needed, he says, and doing it well, is “rewarding, satisfying, and something we need more of”.

Anyone wanting more information about Austin’s cobbler service can email drshoemobile@gmail.com.

1 of 3

By Lorraine Wilson