Combination approach to help attract kiwifruit workers

PROMOTING the Eastern Bay along with a nation-wide effort to attract backpackers to New Zealand are steps that can be taken to ensure kiwifruit staffing levels are reached during the harvest season.

OPAC chief executive Ian Coventry said his company used social media and other outlets to promote the outdoors, sports and cultural experiences that can be had in the Eastern Bay.

“We promote our area as a tourism experience,” he said.

“The Eastern Bay offers a rich Maori cultural experience and we take people on trips to Te Kaha.”

Once the harvest season comes to an end in June, the New Zealand ski season is just about to start and this could be promoted along with kiwifruit work.

“Backpackers can come to the Eastern Bay to work for the 12 to 13 weeks our peak harvest season consists of,” Mr Coventry said.

“They can then head to the South Island to meet the snow and the ski season.”

He said while in the Eastern Bay, the backpackers would meet other travellers through their work in the packhouses and orchards.

The Eastern Bay had “points of difference” that made it easier to attract backpackers to the area, Mr Coventry said.

“While they are here, they can meet other people, go surfing and biking, as well as enjoying the Maori culture.”

Mr Coventry said OPAC had been 30 to 50 people short this season.

“We have moved people around,” he said.

“It’s been challenging, but we got through.”

The low staffing levels had resulted in a two-week extension of the harvest season, which carried a risk with it.

“If we’re not able to harvest the fruit at the optimal time, there’s a risk of downgraded quality,” Mr Coventry said.

While staffing levels had been an obstacle, the worst obstacle this year was the weather.

“We lost 11 days of harvest potential due to rain, and this was the bigger constraint.”

Meanwhile, OPAC’s new grader and packing line had performed really well.

“It’s been a learning curve to the team,” Mr Coventry said

“They have enjoyed the technical work.”

Sven Carlsson