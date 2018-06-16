Confessions of a semi-naked magazine writer

YEARS back, craving to be recognised for my cleverness, I entered any number of American literary competitions.

Submitting my published works, I would silently plead: Tell me I’m a good boy. Reward me with a plaque or cheque. Nada.

Then I went to India. There I was given a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, the Hindu holy book.

I never actually read it; what I did, I placed it on the floor next to my bed. Upon waking I’d blindly open the book and read whatever two pages appeared. Always did the good book provide an erudite message.

One fine morning the facing pages informed me thus: The wise person performs an act for the rewards of the act itself, not those she or he hopes will appear after. Had the passage included my name, it could not have been any more suited to my basic sense of inadequacy.

The following year, unbeknown to me, a magazine article of mine was entered for an award. It got shortlisted and, I was whisperingly informed, was slated to win. Publications lobby long and hard for these things; deals are made.

The publisher said I was to attend the awards dinner, a posh affair at a five-star New York hotel. I replied I no longer believed in such frivolous fare. Upon which, I was informed that should I not, thus causing the publisher to lose precious face, my freelance submissions would never again grace his book.

“And dress up!” he admonished, pointing to my present – and standard – attire. “None of this hippie crap you wear.”

All the big names in American magazine publishing were present. I sat at the end of a long table in my rented tux, toying with a drink and listening to banal, increasingly drunken conversations all round me.

Then, empowered by alcohol and boredom, I did a curious thing. With no prior thought, I loosened my belt and began wiggling. It took quite a bit of fidgeting but somehow, undetected, I got my trousers down to my ankles, then over my shoes and off entirely.

A category was announced and my name called. I rose off my chair to automatic, obligatory applause. At this point only my top half was visible. But as I began striding through crammed-together tables to the stage the applause quickly turned to stifled cries and then dead silence.

On stage, I collected a decidedly ugly statuette from the gobsmacked MC, tucked it under my arm and walked, not back to my table, rather out of the ballroom, through the lobby and to the street, where I deposited my precious honour in the nearest rubbish receptacle.

Two things: I never wrote for that magazine again, and for all I know there may yet be a pair of unclaimed tux trousers in a five-star New York hotel storage room.

By Barry Rosenburg