Contestants show off oratory skills at speech competition

A DOZEN schools with 42 contestants showed off their oratory skills at Whangaparaoa on Friday.

Visitors and competitors enjoying the Mataatua Regional Secondary Schools Nga Manu Korero Competitions were treated to perfect weather and a well-organised contest.

Whangaparaoa principal Tuihana Pook said she was very happy with the day.

“It was an awesome day with lots of people enjoying mixing and listening to the excellent speakers,” she said.

“To the teachers and whanau of our respective schools, a sincere vote of thanks and appreciation for your support, especially the manner in which students represented their schools proudly.”

Mrs Pook thanked the 18 adjudicators for their time and commitment to the kaupapa.

Contestant Tangiwairoa Cook, from Tauranga Girls College, said she had worked on her speech about holding fast the uniqueness of our elders for about “a month or two”.

“It’s the first time I have been here and it’s all neat and tidy,” she said.

Also visiting were Ed and Kathleen Harawira, who had come from Ruatoki to support their daughter Te Motoi Kahurangi Harawira, who was the first speaker in the junior English section.

“We are very proud of her,” Mr Harawira said. “And we’re fully enjoying the day and the competition.”

Another parent supporting a child was Rosco Callaghan, who said everybody was a winner in the competition.

“I have one daughter competing here today and we’re off to Napier next week, for another daughter speaking there,” he said.

Te Whanau a Apanui speaker Manaia Sorensen, whose plans include becoming the youngest female Maori Prime Minister of New Zealand, spoke on the topic “Trust me with our future,” and she would go on to win the senior English section.

Ms Sorensen was, at the end of May, invited to a summit in Australia to speak about climate change.

In Friday’s contest speech, she mentioned noteworthy members of her iwi, including film director Taika Waititi.

“Te Whanau a Apanui is making its mark on the world,” she said.

“It’s a campaign to change the conversation, a change from the inside out.”

One of the ambitions of speaker Peter Grant was to one day return home successful after a time away, so he could build a house for his mother.

Mr Grant competed in the senior Maori contest.

Opotiki College head girl Ngarangi Stewart spoke in the senior English section.

She said she wanted to become a Member of Parliament, so she could help her iwi.

MC Rawiri Waititi commented that this would, indeed, be a first.

Ms Stewart’s speech contained impressive sections of rhyme, apart from the reason.

Reps go forward

The Mataatua Secondary Schools representatives for the 2018 National Nga Manu Korero Competition, to be hosted by Te Tai Rawhiti Region, at Houhoupiko Events Centre, Makaraka, Gisborne on September 18 to 20 are:

Junior English: Sir Turi Caroll Section – Parekowhai Baker, Whakatane High School

Junior Maori: Rawhiti Ihaka Section – Ipo Umuhuri, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Orini ki Ngati Awa

Senior Maori: Pei Te Hurinui Jones Section –- Timoti Tiakiwai, Te Wharekura o Ruatoki

Senior English: Korimako Section – Manaia Sorensen, Te Kura Tuarua o Te Whanau a Apanui.

Sven Carlsson