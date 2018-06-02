Cabbage Mash

This is a good way to disguise cabbage when you have pernickety eaters.

500 grams cabbage (you can also use silverbeet)

500 grams potatoes

2 leeks

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pinch ground mace

125 grams butter

Cook the potatoes and drain.

Meanwhile, wash the leeks well, then slice finely, using both the white and green parts of the leek. In a pot, just cover the leeks with milk and simmer until tender. At the same time slice the cabbage finely then cook until just tender – drain well.

When the potatoes are cooked and drained, season them to taste and mash well. Stir in the cooked leeks and milk. Add the cabbage and mix well. Reheat the mixture – be aware it will turn a pale green.

Optional: If you wish you can now add the melted butter and a pinch of ground mace – mix well. Serve with sausages.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed