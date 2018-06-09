Doggone, it’s a pig’s life

A TANEATUA grandmother is hoping other children will love her first book about a pig that thinks it is a dog just as much as her seven grandchildren do.

Lee Dunstan, who farms beef on 280 hectares with her husband Len, says her first tale, The Adventures of Maxine, is based on a true story, and tells of a piglet that comes to live on a farm where there are many animals, but thinks it is one of the dogs.

“I read to my grandchildren a lot and I thought I might write about all of our animals.”

Maxine is a real-life piglet that lived on their farm for about 14 years, she says. Maxine died about five years ago, but Lee remembers her fondly as being “such a character” and “one out of the box”.

“We were given this pig and she just associated with the dogs straight away, she thought she was a dog, rounding up the cows.

“The dogs were so good with her, they treated her like a dog too.”

Lee says visitors to the farm always commented that they thought Maxine was a just an odd-looking dog when they saw her running around with the other dogs.

Lee, 60, says her four children would have been aged between five and 11 when Maxine arrived on the farm, and her book tells the story of the pig’s adventures with her children and the other farm animals.

“My grandchildren think it is funny that the pictures in the book are of their parents when they were children.”

She says the book is published by Xlibris, a company in the United States. Lee chose the illustrator from Xlibris for her book.

The book is available from Seabreeze Souvenirs, Farmlands and Paper Plus for $27.

