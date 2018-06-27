Dream career edges closer

MEGAN Joy-Lai is delighted to be able to take her passion for the natural world to the next level.

The Trident High School year 13 student has been selected by Royal Society Te Aparangi to attend Future Experiences in Agriculture, Science and Technology (Feast).

Feast will take place at the University of Queensland in Brisbane at the start of July, said Megan.

It is a five-day residential programme designed to inspire and inform students about the range of careers in the agriculture, animal, plant and food sectors.

Megan said she was one of six students selected from throughout New Zealand to attend the programme.

The students will explore science disciplines through hands-on activities and workshops.

They will also attend industry-run sessions, showing students the career opportunities available in science.

“It is a science programme for people who are aspiring to work with animals and agricultural sciences, which is what I am interested in,” said Megan.

“There will be a lot of dissecting and embalming.”

“We get to stay on campus in dorms. This not only gives us skills in subjects such as veterinary science but also gives us that university experience as well.”

Megan, whose favourite subjects are chemistry and biology, said it was very exciting as she intended to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Science at Massey University when she finishes school.

“My passion for biology and animals has driven me to pursue the career of veterinary science because I would like to use this degree and my skills to aid animal welfare and conservation work around the world, which will include educating people about the importance of the environment that surrounds them.”

Royal Society Te Aparangi chief executive Andrew Cleland said: “Not only is this a great opportunity for talented young New Zealanders to interact with experts at the top of their fields in science but it is also an occasion for students to meet other like-minded students from Australia and to share their passion for science.”

Megan is also a lead alto saxophonist with the school’s jazz band, and she plays the flute.

She tutors kids in fyfe and recorder with Whakatane Children’s Music School. She also works at Whakamax and said she tried to keep a work-school balance.

