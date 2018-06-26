Extraordinary documentation of the ordinary

ARTIST and psychiatric nurse Reena Kainamu’s year-long art project was put on exhibition at the He Tohu Aroha art gallery last week.

The project follows a year of Ms Kainamu’s life, but explored through 36 friends, family and acquaintances.

On display in chronological order, Ms Kainamu took a picture and asked three questions to anyone who visited her home, for whatever reason.

The questions: Who are you? What is your connection to Opotiki? and What is your connection to my home? were simple and straightforward, meaning answers varied heavily from person to person.

“I wanted to note everyday people going about their lives doing ordinary things. People had a backstory,” said Ms Kainamu in her description of the project.

“The ordinary and the everyday creates communities. Ordinary and everyday is extraordinary.”

He Tohu Aroha gallery owner Ripeka Mihaere said both she and the community had been drawn in by the uniqueness of the display.

“I think it’s great. I have to say, I felt inspired as we were taking out all these photos,” she said.

Ms Mihaere said the variety of the photos meant viewers would often see someone they knew, then drift from picture to picture as the stories built a connection with them.

“I think a lot of it is about that connection.”

Ms Kainamu also has sculptures and other photographs on display and for sale at the exhibition.

