Falkner shoots perfect 12 for Magic

AFTER a string of losses to start the ANZ Premiership the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic claimed a third consecutive victory on Sunday.

They repelled a late surge by the Mainland Tactix to win 48-47 in Christchurch.

The Magic were outscored in the second half of the match, but a near-perfect display in the early stages was enough for the Magic to hold on to.

Opotiki goal attack Monica Falkner played most of the game, shooting a perfect 12 from 12 and providing eight goal assists.

The Magic play the Northern Stars in Tauranga tomorrow night.

Meanwhile the Waikato Bay of Plenty Beko League team bounced back from a loss last week to beat Mainland 66-50 in Rotorua.

Opotiki’s Simmon Howe was again a solid contributor in mid court, providing 24 feeds and 16 goal assists and Whakatane’s Harley Smith shot 16 from 24 at goal attacke.

Waikato Bay of Plenty play Wellington in round six on Sunday.