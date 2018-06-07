First game in prem two

THE Opotiki rugby team took a decisive 67- 5 win over Paroa in the premier 2 competition in Whakatane on Saturday.

The victory came thanks to a strong offensive and denying the opposition possession, according to coach Richard Howe.

“The game was already won at half time,” he said.

In spite of the high scoring win, Howe said the outcome was expected, as Paroa had struggled previously in the season, and had now withdrawn from the competition due to a lack of players.

“We could have gone up to 80. We started to lay off in the second half.”

Their spot in the competition will be filled by Marist St Michael’s rugby team from Rotorua.

Howe said that after the side’s first victory, their second game would be a difficult one, facing Rangiuru for the second time this season.

The first and only team to beat Opotiki at this stage, Howe said they would be “seeking redemption” on Saturday at Princess Street Reserve.

“We’ve got the home field advantage this time.

“We’re confident we can win, it’s just about sticking to our game plans on the day.”

Howe added that this time, they were aware of Rangiuru’s strengths, and would be playing around them.

“It’s going to be another hard game for us. It’s going to be about limiting their possession,” said Howe.

“The boys are all ready for it, it’s just another challenge we have to rise up to.”

