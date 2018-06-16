Football dream realised

A DREAM comes true for Juan Bautista Propato this week.

Juan once dreamed of playing on football’s biggest stage for his native Argentina but today he flies to Russia, as a fan, to support his team at the Fifa World Cup, another life-long dream for the 39-year-old.

The Whakatane football development officer will attend two of Argentina’s pool games – against Croatia in Nizhny on June 17 and their final pool game against Nigeria in St Petersburg on June 27.

“It will be my first time at a world cup and a dream come true. I can’t wait,” Juan says.

“The past week I have been here, but not here.”

Juan had planned to attend the 2014 tournament in Brazil, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in extra time of the final. Ironically it is the reversed result of the same fixture at the1986 tournament in Mexico that holds a special place in Juan’s heart. At the ’86 tournament Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 in the final.

“I was eight years old and I remember every game like it was yesterday. There was half a million people in the street celebrating. It was amazing.”

Juan moved to Whakatane to take up the development role in 2014, but has been in New Zealand for 11 years.

He says there are some similarities between New Zealanders’ expectations of the All Blacks and what the Argentinians expect of their national football team.

“There is always so much expectation, like the All Blacks, if you don’t win it, it is not good enough. But I think the main difference is that in Argentina, football is not a sport, it is a religion. I think New Zealand is lucky, it does not have as many problems as Argentina and a lot relies on the football team to make people happy.”

If Argentina progress to the play-off stage, Juan says it will be difficult to get a ticket. He says tickets are sold on the black market for massive prices.

“If I had a ticket to the final, and Argentina was in it, I would not sell it for a million dollars.”

Juan will meet four friends from Argentina in Moscow and while his trip is largely about football, Juan says he is looking forward to travelling around Russia.

“This is my first time in Russia and it has some amazing cities. I will have enough time to travel and look around. I want to see how they live and what they eat.”

adyn.ogle@whakatanebeacon.co.nz