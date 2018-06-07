Franklin cover for All Blacks

FOR the third time in as many years Opotiki’s Tom Franklin is a part of the wider All Blacks setup.

The 27-year-old Highlanders lock has been called into the All Blacks squad as cover for injured first-choice second rower Brodie Retallick. Super Rugby takes a three-week break to accommodate test matches in June, where the All Blacks play three tests against France starting on Saturday at Eden Park.

New Zealand would be down on experience for the game with lock Brodie Retallick awaiting a scan on his pectoral muscle.

Fellow lock Luke Romano and loose forward Matt Todd were also with the squad as cover.

Franklin was brought in as cover once Retallick was in doubt. Coach Steven Hansen told All Blacks.com Franklin had been with the squad before and knew the systems and had been playing well for the Highlanders.

“He’s a good aerial player and when you lose someone like Brodie you have got to have someone that can play well in the air and he’s a good ball carrier,” he said.

The All Blacks team for the first test was due to be named this morning.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz