Fun and exercise for curious minds

OBSERVING the stars through a powerful telescope, exploring foods from around the world, or taking part in regular cycling expeditions can all be had under the roof of one Whakatane-based organisation – U3A.

The international movement, originally known as the University of the Third Age, came to Whakatane 12 years ago after a small group decided to pick up the baton. Today, the group has 170 members.

The former name reflects the organisation’s aim of facilitating ongoing study and intellectual stimulation for retired or semi-retired people.

New Zealand regulations prohibit organisations calling themselves universities unless they pass strict tertiary educational qualifications, but U3A groups throughout the country operate on the same premise as the organisation does worldwide, and with the same goals – to connect, learn, engage and socialise.

Originating in the Faculty of Social Sciences at Toulouse University in France, the concept swept through the country before reaching Britain in the 1980s, and Australia and New Zealand in 1989.

With the minimum age for membership being 55, Whakatane U3A president Peter Green describes the organisation as providing stimulation and a social outlet for active seniors with curious minds who are into lifelong learning. And for those who simply wish to continue with intellectual stimulus.

While U3A operates with varying procedures in different locations, the intent remains the same. “The purpose of the organisation, and the special-interest groups formed within it, must be educational – in the widest sense – embracing leisure pursuits and social activities,” Peter says.

The Whakatane group meets monthly for a social event with guest speakers addressing the gathering at the Whakatane War Memorial Centre.

Sometimes, Peter says, a member might choose to attend these monthly events only, but more commonly, members will also be part of one or more of the special interest sub-groups that form the foundation of all U3As.

In Whakatane, the special interest groups are diverse, and many, with 29 separate groups currently meeting weekly, fortnightly or monthly to explore, learn, and share their area of interest. “It’s a very social organisation,” Peter says.

Currently, it is cycling that has made for the most popular group, with around 30 members taking part, while other groups, Dining Around the World, for instance, needing groups to be small enough to comfortably share a dining table at home.

There is a film appreciation group that meets at the cinema monthly, and afterwards for coffee and critique. A philosophy discussion group, a book-club group, and another that meets to explore New Zealand history.

There is memoir writing, a French group with a paid language tutor, the Friday Ramblers who gather to walk together weekly, and groups that meet to play mahjong, rummicub or petanque.

A café and restaurant group meets regularly, as does a men’s lunch group, sometimes teaming lunch with a brewery visit, or a tour of Eastern Bay boat-building facilities.

There are current affairs and cryptic crosswords groups and a variety group which “does all kinds of different things”.

U3A member Pauline Wansbrough laughs when the suggestion is made that the organisation has been viewed as a club for the town’s brainy people. “I don’t think anyone here has ever thought of that before,” she says. “We’re very social and we always welcome new people.”

“It’s an informal and friendly environment,” Peter says. “It’s simply for people with a curious mind, who are keen on learning. And it’s good fun too.”

For further information on Whakatane’s U3A, Peter can be contacted on 929 5247, or 027 2459901, or by email, whakataneu3a2@gmail.com.

By Lorraine Wilson