OPOTIKI College hosted its second sprit day this year last Friday, with strong performances from students.

New sports administrator Karlie Cliffton said it had been an enjoyable first experience for her.

“It was really cool, and fun. The kids were really getting into it, it was awesome to see,” she said.

Students competed in events like an adventure race, mixed sports and quizzes, finishing the day off with haka performances from each of the four college houses.