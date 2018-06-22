Fundraiser quilt gifted to museum

In the 1970s a number of Opotiki residents concerned about the shortage of quality low-cost rental homes in Opotiki for people on a low fixed income, decided to act. These farsighted people, including Jane and Jim Jackman, Jopie Hofland and Margaret Haase, formed the Rangimarie Trust and started fundraising – including making and selling a number of patchwork quilts.

Local townspeople supported the Trust’s fundraising efforts, including the late Mrs Peg Young whose much-loved pink and turquoise quilt purchase lived in her Tablelands home for over 40 years.

Peg, a nurse, had arrived in Opotiki as a ‘Ten Pound Pom’ in 1963 and married local farmer Alan Young. Upon her death at 89 years old last year, Brian and Kathleen Young donated the quilt to the Rangimarie Trust, via Opotiki’s St John’s Union Church.

On Thursday, trustees from the RangimarieTrust donated the quilt to Opotiki Museum Manager Dorothy-Anne (Dot) Wilson at a special presentation at the Museum attended by representatives from Peg’s family and close friend Joyce Horner.

Mrs Wilson called the quilt a beautiful representation of the spirit of Opotiki, saying ‘Our small town, like so many others, is reliant on the voluntary efforts and hard work of so many.”

In 1979 Rangimarie Trust obtained charitable status and built its first two units on the Richard St site the same year. The units were built thanks to voluntary labour and local business support- and the funds raised by the sale of quilts.

The next four units were built in 1981 with help from a Housing NZ grant, signed off by Phil Goff and with six more built on the site in following years.

The building of four new units in King Street was completed, and opened by Mayor John Forbes on September 19th last year. Rental applications for the units far outweighed the number of units available, stressing the ongoing and urgent need for suitable rental accommodation in Opotiki.

Rangimarie Trust’s focus is primarily on providing social housing for pensioners, although some of its tenants are younger people with a disability. The location of both the Richard Street and King Street sites is close to the town centre and all the units are maintained to a very high standard to ensure that they are comfortable, healthy homes- cheap to keep warm and dry in winter, and light and airy in summer. Rents are set at approximately 80% of market rentals.

Thanks to ongoing support from BayTrust, The Lion Foundation, Southern Trust, Opotiki Community Health Trust and local businesses, contractors and individuals, Rangimarie Trust is able to provide long-term homes for 20 people and continue its work of being a landlord of excellence.