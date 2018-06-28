Future leaders finish brainstorming and plan action

OPOTIKI’S future leaders cast votes on a way to help the community when they met at Opotiki College on Monday.

The focus of the evening was to look at categories within the community and choose one to focus on.

Categories included facilities, role models, providing opportunities, and other ways to give youth a leg up.

After moving into three groups, the team discussed and shared thoughts, before each member was given three votes to cast on the categories.

Opportunities ultimately took the top voted spot, leading to another brief session of brainstorming and discussion.

“Ideas need to be sustainable,” said future leaders catalyst Eden Edwardson.

Ms Edwardson also discussed the possibility of bringing ideas before the Opotiki District Council, however, she said that would mean large amounts of planning and testing beforehand.

Joseph Ngametuangaro, a visiting member of last year’s future leaders team, said his group had done so through online surveys.

Future leader Jared Tuoro said something similar would be done for this year’s group after an idea had been finalised.

“Whatever project we pick, we’re going to need to test it before the festival of the future next month,” he said.

Each of the three groups gave an idea of what kind of initiative could be used to provide more opportunities to Opotiki youth.

The first idea suggested returning Opotiki youth to their roots, with a three-week trip embracing the culture and lifestyle youth may have left behind.

Over the course of the programme, youth would hunt, fish, and reconnect to cultural roots with a marae stay.

The second idea pointed to a two to three-day goal-setting camp, where youth would be shown opportunities both in and outside Opotiki. Individuals would explore their goals, wants and needs, and assisted by adults, would be able to decide on their futures.

The final idea pointed to festivals and concerts, designed to appeal to youth.

The events would be community based, open to all ages.

This idea thought more about appealing to youth, with more discussion and brainstorming to come in the next meeting.

One additional idea was for a phone app which would show Opotiki residents who had grown up and become successful, showing youth how youth before them had achieved, and how they could follow.

Mr Tuoro said for the next workshop, they were planning to speak to other youth and get feedback on their ideas, and hear what youth wanted to see within the community.

