Future leaders shift focus to solutions

FOR their third meeting, Opotiki’s Future Leaders turned away from problems to focus on solutions.

Putting youthful minds to work, future leader Jared Tuoro presented a selection of ideas brainstormed in the last workshop, to find ideas and possibilities for bettering the community.

“No idea is too crazy,” Mr Tuoro said.

Having already compiled a series of ideas without boundaries, the team sifted through the ideas to find components or whole ideas that could be utilised in the long-term future leaders plan.

After further discussion, brainstorming, sharing ideas and concepts, the team came up with some ideas around making the town more presentable to both residents

and visitors.

In a form of rejuvenation, new roads and footpaths, access to fresh water and fruits, and upgrading visually appealing features of the town, like the community rose gardens.

As more of these realistic and applicable ideas are discussed, the team will vote on an initiative and pursue it within the community, ultimately trying to improve Opotiki for everybody.