Harcourts pull out all the stops

Sven Carlsson

OPOTIKI’S Harcourts team have skipped a few metres down the road to take residence in what’s arguably the town’s flashest building.

Harcourts Opotiki principal Wendy Moore said the eight staff had moved from premises that were 87 square metres to 360 square metres.

“We have owned this building for 20 years and we needed more space,” she said.

“David [Moore] suggested we move away from the corner.”

After enlisting an architect and interior designers that were both willing to listen to ideas and ask questions, the modernistic new Harcourts Opotiki headquarters began to take shape.

“I wanted plywood and a semi-industrial look,” Mrs Moore said.

Exposed steel trusses and ducting, the polished concrete floors, Swedish furniture and spotlighting are some of the features that have enabled the desired look.

Mrs Moore said she was thrilled with how the designers kept to the original brief, while adding unique flair to the project.

“After asking how we work, they suggested banquet seating for our lunch area,” she said. “It’s working out really well, we have coffees together here.”

Separate meeting rooms, work stations with power-adjustable height, an auction room and the whole building being designed with multi-purpose in mind are other features of the building.

“This is a significant investment,” Mrs Moore said.

“It’s also nice to be working in the building that is earthquake proof.”

The Opotiki District Council had been most helpful during the building project, she said.

“Being able to book site inspections only one or two days before really helped moving things forward,” she said.

Expressions of interest have been invited for the rental of the former headquarters.