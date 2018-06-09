Heritage building inspires new business

DRIVING through Whakatane in 2016, textile designer Gregory Davidson saw the former Stewart Motors building at the corner of George Street and Canning Place and made a life-changing decision.

“It was actually the building that made me decide to set up business in Whakatane,” Gregory says. “I was just passing through, staying at Murphy’s motorcamp in Matata, and I saw this beautiful old building and knew that this was where I wanted to set up a new business.”

This was the starting point for George Street Linen, an online business designing and manufacturing high quality, natural-fibre bedding. While the manufacturing is done in China, Gregory oversees every step of the process, splitting his time between his Whakatane warehouse and design studio and the Shanghai factory.

He says the decision to start the business came at a time when he was looking for a “softer life” than his previous working life. After 15 years living and working in New York, two years in Sydney and 15 in Shanghai, Whakatane must certainly seem a quiet location.

“What I love most about this town is that there are no traffic lights. I just couldn’t believe it when I first came here. The area is lovely and the people are so friendly.”

His product manager, Zac Kang, agrees. Zac has moved from Shanghai with his wife and children, who didn’t speak any English before moving here, to help run the business. His two children have taken to school and preschool in Matata like ducks to water. “They love it. It is a big change from city life in Shanghai where it is not so safe for children. They have much more freedom here. They tell me ‘this is such a beautiful place’.”

Though he has spent many years overseas, Gregory is from Dunedin originally. He studied textiles in Wellington and for a while, during the 1980s, had his own fashion label, called Chow Mein, in Auckland. “I worked entirely in silk,” he says.

He gave up on that when the economic recession hit and moved to New York city. He says he started working in the home textile business because it was the only job he could find in New York. “I’ve stuck with it because it is fascinating to me. People have no idea how much goes into creating bed linen. There are the different yarns in various sizes and qualities, different weaves and knits, the dyes and patterns. There are around 500 people involved in the making of a single bed sheet.”

Gregory became a recognised designer of some distinction during his years in New York and after 15 years he was headhunted by Sheridan in Sydney, Australia, where he was appointed creative director. In recent years he has been based in Shanghai, China, where his George Street Linen is now made.

The look is contemporary urban in soft natural colours. He says one product he offers, which, as far as he is aware, is unique to George Street Linen, is its merino wool jersey duvet covers and pillowcases. While wool is a product most of us associate with prickly warmth, the softness of these covers has to be felt to be believed. “We are first to offer this product,” he says.

Another product he is fond of is his cotton jersey knit, which he describes as “like having a T-shirt completely wrapped around you”. “We use the same quality cotton knit as Calvin Klein use for their T-shirts,” Zac adds. His woven sheets are made using only highest quality 100 percent cotton in two textures, a crisp percale and a soft sateen. Duvet covers and pillows use only the highest loft of natural goose and duck down.

He is delighted with his George Street building which he has spent the past year having refurbished and earthquake proofed, in doing so preserving a part of Whakatane’s art deco history.

“It has taken about a year. It was quite a slow process because there weren’t any tradies around due to the work being done in Edgecumbe after the flooding. I love the high ceiling and natural light. It has a great sense of history. I just love these old buildings. I almost cried when they demolished the Commercial Hotel building across the road.”

He says it was built by John and Thomas Francis in the 1920s on the site which was originally a carriage factory and smithy began by their father John Francis senior, who had been a farrier at Windsor Castle working for Queen Victoria.

A built heritage study on the Whakatane District Council website states that John had his first smithy in Whakatane under the karaka trees by Pohaturoa Rock. The building later belonged to Des Wood, a motor vehicle dealership and workshop and later became Stewart Motors.

The visible new steel bracing its ceiling attests to the amount of work that has been done on the building. The original concrete floor has been polished. Today, mountains of cardboard boxes containing bed linen fill half the building, while the other half is shared with Smith and Smith Glass.

The products are currently only available online. The website, georgestreetlinen.com only went live last month. However, Gregory hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of opening his doors to shoppers.

