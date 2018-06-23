Historic book to return home

Whakatane woman Ann Paterson will be fulfilling a lifelong dream this August, returning a historic book to its true home.

The book, which dates from the 1800s, came home with her father, Douglas Gardiner, from World War II and features lithographs of typical street scenes in Florence, Italy all by the same artist.

Ann has no idea why her father brought it home with him or how he came across it.

“The man who went to war wasn’t the same one who came back, my Mum said. So, he never spoke about the war. I think it broke him, so I only know little snippets.”

While it is clear her father picked the book up while fighting in Italy, Ann isn’t sure whether he found it in rubble, looted it, or won it gambling.

Douglas would have had a hard time bringing the book back as it is very large and wouldn’t fit in a typical soldier’s canvas bag.

Ann has always felt a connection to the book as, in some ways, it told her father’s story for him, the streets he saw and the places he had been.

Douglas died young and the book has been Ann’s constant companion.

“Wherever I’ve gone the book has come with me.”

However, she has never truly felt the book belonged with her and has always had a passion to return it to its true home. This year, she and her husband, Gavin Paterson, will be taking their first overseas trip after being able to save enough money and Ann knew this was the time to return the book.

Through an Australian tour company, she was put in touch with the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The gallery told her they would be extremely grateful to receive the book and have offered to give her a two-day private tour through their world-famous gallery as a thank you.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen, but I always believed it belonged back in the city whose history it tells,” she says.

“In some ways I’ll be emotional and sad over the whole thing, but I’ll also feel as though I’ve achieved something I never thought I would. I’ll be happy to see it where it’s supposed to be.”

Much of the contents of the book have remained a mystery to Ann as everything is written in Italian.

There are also many symbols, crests and emblems throughout the book, so she is hoping the gallery will be able to shed some light on the meaning of these.

“Maybe the book belonged to a family – it might be a family’s coat of arms on the back. They would’ve had to have been a rich family as there is gold gilding [throughout the book].”

Ann is hoping the descendants of either the artist or the family, who possibly owned the book, will come and see it on display. “Wouldn’t that be exciting.”

Eastern Bay Life was able to find out that the book, Ricordi del Vecchio Mercato de Firenze is written by Italian historian Guido Carocci (1851-1916) and published in 1885 by Tipografia dell’Arte della Stampa.

It provides descriptions of historic places around the city of Florence. Amazon.co.uk has a copy of the book for sale for £748.