Junior teams rip into it

OPOTIKI teams competed in the first phase of the Bay of Plenty Rippa Rugby World Cup on Tuesday.

The Eastern Bay tournament was held at Tarawera Park and included 36 primary school teams who competed in year 3 and 4 and year 5 and 6 grades.

Te Kura o Te Paroa won the year 3 and 4 final, beating Opotiki St Joseph’s School. Allandale School placed third while Kawerau South School were fourth.

Whakatane St Joseph’s School won the year 5 and 6 grade with Kawerau South the runners-up. Apanui School placed third and Allandale rounded out the top four. The top four sides from each grade progressed to the Bay of Plenty final in Paengaroa on June 13.