Junior teams rip into it

KAURI Kurei takes the ball ahead for Opotiki Primary School as Ohope Beach School defender Trace McCoubrie reaches in to rip the tag, with Benji Thomsen coming across. D7050-177

OPOTIKI teams competed in the first phase of the Bay of Plenty Rippa Rugby World Cup on Tuesday.

The Eastern Bay tournament was held at Tarawera Park and included 36 primary school teams who competed in year 3 and 4 and year 5 and 6 grades.

Te Kura o Te Paroa won the year 3 and 4 final, beating Opotiki St Joseph’s School. Allandale School placed third while Kawerau South School were fourth.

Whakatane St Joseph’s School won the year 5 and 6 grade with Kawerau South the runners-up. Apanui School placed third and Allandale rounded out the top four. The top four sides from each grade progressed to the Bay of Plenty final in Paengaroa on June 13.

OPOTIKI’S Tui Kurei is in possession. D7050-32
NEVAEH Morris is in space for Opotiki Primary School. D7050-162
CHE Collier speeds upfield for Opotiki Primary School. Photos Louis Klaassen D7050-012
PARENTS and players spread out across nine fields at Tarawera Park. D7050-053

 

