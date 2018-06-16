YOU may have heard Whakatane called the Kiwi Capital of the World. However, you may not know how that came to be.

The story begins in 1999 when eight North Island brown kiwi were found in the Ohope Scenic Reserve. The discovery of these Kiwi was behind the establishment of the Whakatane Kiwi Project, a partnership between the Bay of Plenty Regional Council (then Environment Bay of Plenty) and the Department of Conservation – in conjunction with Te Runanga o Ngati Awa.

Since then the Whakatane Kiwi Trust, established in 2006, and the Whakatane District Council have also become partners in the project. The Whakatane Kiwi Project is dedicated to re-establishing a thriving Kiwi population. That dedication has seen kiwi in the Whakatane area go from the original eight birds to 300.

Work carried out by the Kiwi Project is primarily kiwi management, which includes the monitoring of about 40 North Island brown kiwi in the Whakatane area. Pest control, education and advocacy also form part of the list of to-dos the project fulfils.

While stoats and rats are a problem for chicks until the chick reaches 1000 grams, roaming dogs or dogs not on a leash are the biggest headache as they tend to kill the adult breeding birds. Chicks being predated is bad enough but at least more will come along whereas a breeding adult is gone forever.

There are more than 100 volunteers who annually complete some 7000 hours looking after the kiwi population.

As well as volunteers, the project offers community involvement through its kiwi celebrations held once or twice a year. They offer the public a rare chance to see a chick before it is released into the Ohope Scenic Reserve. The next celebration will be held on January 6 at Ohope Primary School.

Through the months of April, May and June, the Whakatane Kiwi Trust hosts two-and-a-half-hour night walks, introducing people to the area, highlighting the work being done and allowing a glimpse of kiwi in their natural habitat. The walks are limited to 20 each night and are extremely popular – so much so all 2018 walks have been fully booked. But they will be back again next year.

The new Environmental Plan has just been agreed to by project partners the regional and district councils, Te Runanga o Ngati Awa, the kiwi trust, Department of Conservation and the Dodds family. It has a life of five years and covers the reserves between Whakatane and Ohope.

The next big thing for the Whakatane Kiwi Trust is the kiwi wandering project. The project will emphasise the town’s status as Kiwi Capital of the World – with more to be revealed in the next column.

If you would like to know more about the Whakatane Kiwi Trust and what it does – head to www.whakatanekiwi.org.nz.

By John Pullar

Whakatane Kiwi Trust

-Contributed