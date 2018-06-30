Life’s too short not to wear shorts

HOSPICE Eastern Bay of Plenty’s first Shorts day was a fun and light-hearted opportunity to celebrate the shortest day of the year on Thursday last week.

It started at 7am, with the weekly meeting of the Whakatane chapter of business networking agency BNI, the main sponsors of the event, leading the way. Every member, even the guests, were in shorts.

They welcomed Hospice fundraising and volunteer services manager Anna Meredith to speak about Hospice.

Anna talked about the services provided to help patients live every moment the best they can, and the challenges ahead with the population of over-75-year-olds expected to double by 2036.

Radio 1XX came on board as a sponsor and also promoted the event over the radio. “It’s so appreciated to have local radio behind community events, Anna says. “The word gets out there, and people are reminded of the work being done in this community to care for those in their final months. It makes such a difference to have that support.”

Hospice Eastern Bay chief executive Peter Bassett visited the radio station to thank them and take a photo and was “blown away” by their enthusiasm. “It’s such an enthusiastic team, and they are so involved in fun events, we really value their contribution.“

St Joseph’s Catholic School, Matata invited hospice staff to speak to their students about what they do. Anna was delighted to attend. “It was such a cheerful place with fantastic children, who all got in the spirit and wore shorts in creative ways – over trackpants or leggings, or bravely baring just shorts. We had a chat with the whole school about how hospice helps people, and the children asked lots of brilliant and thought-provoking questions.

I was very impressed with their engagement and enthusiasm, and the talk we had about spending our time wisely and using it to help others.”

Individuals and businesses registered with the Hospice website, and some also took collection buckets to raise money and return to Hospice. Opotiki Pharmacy and Kerry Knott Pharmacy were among those who Anna says were very generous in their support.

“But this was about awareness and fun, not just raising money,” Anna says. “Hospice staff would like to thank all the individuals, businesses and community organisations who got involved and put themselves out there on the shortest day to celebrate life and wear shorts – because life is short.”