Mayor welcomes new citizen

AFTER almost a dozen years in New Zealand, Opotiki Primary School teacher Sekope Ligavatu has taken the leap to join the ranks of Kiwis.

Originally from Fiji, Mr Ligavatu was sworn in as a New Zealander during a ceremony held at the Opotiki District Council last Tuesday.

Opotiki Mayor John Forbes told Mr Ligavatu this was an important step in his life and that New Zealand’s was a unique culture – the unity of two cultures.

“You will now have the same rights as all New Zealanders and the full protection of the law,” he said.

Mr Ligavatu said he had been in New Zealand for 11 years, after emigrating from Fiji.

“I have been in Opotiki all that time,” he said.