Microchips help find pets and save lives

Having a pet go missing is every pet owner’s nightmare. Where is he/she? Are they injured? Has someone taken them?

If you own a dog, microchipping and registration with your local council will give your pet the best possible chance of making it back home. It is also the first step in responsible dog ownership.

When wandering or lost dogs are picked up and taken to a council pound, a check for a microchip is carried out.

If a council has previously been provided with a microchip number, identifying a dog’s owner will be easy, as all councils register microchip numbers with the National Dog Database.

Once an owner is identified, they will be contacted via the information they provided on the registration form.

Dogs can also be registered with the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), as can any category of animal, as long as it has a microchip. The service costs $15 and is voluntary.

The NZCAR database has the advantage that it is available to all vets, SPCA branches, and council pounds, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This means that if your pet becomes lost, or injured, you can be contacted without delay.

Microchipping a dog requires two stages in order to be effective. One is the physical insertion of the chip, which can be done at councils, vet clinics or by certified implanters.

The second stage, is registering the chip number with the local council. Tragic situations have arisen, where dogs in pounds have been euthanised, because their owners had them microchipped at a vet clinic, but then did not go on to advise the council of the microchip number.

When dogs arrive at the pound with unrecorded microchip numbers, there’s no way of identifying their owners.

Most pounds are unable to keep animals for extended lengths of time due to the lack of space.

If a wandering dog is picked up off the street, and it is not registered or microchipped, council pounds are required by law to hold the animal for seven days.

After that time, the council becomes the legal owner of the dog, and has the right to either rehome or euthanise the animal. If your dog goes missing, and it is not registered or microchipped, make sure you contact all the pounds in your area within seven days, otherwise, sadly, it could be too late.

The Dog Control Act 1996 requires all dogs over three months old to be registered with their local council by July 1 every year.

Microchipping has been mandatory for all dogs since July 1, 2006, with the exception of farm dogs used for stock control, which are exempt.

It can’t be stressed enough that owners need to keep contact details with their local council and NZCAR, up to date.

Changes of address and phone numbers, or changes of ownership of an animal, need to be updated to ensure that if an animal gets lost, its home can be identified.

When a pet goes missing, neighbours, council pounds, SPCAs and vet clinics should all be contacted promptly. It can also be helpful to advertise online.

The SPCA recommends one national database for lost and found pets: www.lostpet.co.nz

This free online website was created by the New Zealand Companion Animal Council to help lost and found pets who are not microchipped, get home.

Further information about pet microchipping and registration is available at your local council, vet clinic or online at www.animalregister.co.nz.

