New walkway a native haven

THE culmination of one woman’s dream, and years of hard work by residents to bring it to fruition, have resulted in a native haven for the entire Whakatane community.

The recent ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the restored native bush walkway between Appenzell Drive and Waiewe Street is the result of almost a decade of voluntary work by residents living near the walkway, and was the brainchild of Mokorua resident, Annette Such.

It’s more than a decade since Annette and husband Martin, regular walkers through the existing council drainage area that had formed a natural wetland with an existing walkway of sorts, were inspired to restore the extensively over-grown area to the native bush-clad haven it must have once been.

“I would walk through there and feel so frustrated,” says Annette. With native growth being overtaken by non-natives, and any native regeneration thwarted, she says she was inspired to do something about it.

“Not many people went in there then,” she says. “It was overgrown to the point that, in some areas, you couldn’t get through.”

Parts of the track were on steep terrain and difficult to navigate. But it was the area’s invasion by fast-growing non-natives choking the surviving natives and strangling any re-generation that moved Annette to act.

Larger native trees were being lost in a sea of invasive vines, she says, with any new growth being choked a tangle of non-native invaders.

“I’d often uncover saplings, young kahikatea and other natives you wouldn’t have even known were there. They’d be bound up, round and round, by convolvulus or honeysuckle, or walls of blackberry and gorse.”

Annette’s vision to restore the bush to its former glory began in 2007, firstly working in the area herself along with Martin (a great weeder, she says) and later, recruiting volunteers from among residents near the walkway, co-ordinating working bees, and eventually, planting days, that would continue over the next 10 years. Work carried out by the group had a primary aim of clearing invasive growth, before replanting of natives could begin and a walking track created to be enjoyed by the whole community.

She says the group’s efforts have been greatly supported by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which, seeing what the group was doing, offered to fell large non-native willow and cherry trees that were dominating native growth, and invited the group to apply for funding.

Three grants received from the regional council over ensuing years have, Annette says, allowed them to get assistance with heavy tasks requiring machinery, enabled the removal of further problematic big non-natives such as wattles and privets, and funded extensive replanting through the area.

More than 200 young kowhai trees now thrive through the walkway, around 5500 flaxes, reeds and grasses have been planted and, all up, more than 45 different native species are now represented including kahikatea, pukatea, and the rare native, pokaka.

“We’ve had wonderful support over the years by people living around here,” Annette says, with a core or six or eight people regularly turning up to working bees, and many more for the more popular planting days. And work carried out by community work groups has been greatly appreciated, she says.

Meandering the 15 minute walk along the walkway now, Annette says she feels proud of what has been achieved. And while the project is now essentially complete, she and Martin are unlikely to ever be far away.

Keeping the area clear of relentlessly pesky invaders that, for now, can still threaten to undo their work, the couple will be continuing to keep an ever-watchful eye. And besides, Annette says, “I love spending time in here”.

Entrance to the walkway can be made by walking down the grassed area of The Fairway, off Appenzell Drive, Mokorua, or from the top of Waiewe Street.

By Lorraine Wilson