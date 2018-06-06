‘Non-recycling’ a waste of money

KAWERAU Mayor Malcolm Campbell says he sees little point in the Kawerau District Council continuing to pay costly fees to send plastic for recycling when it is being stockpiled by recycling centres.

“In theory, recycling is great, but it’s not happening, we’re picking stuff up but it’s not getting recycled. We need to have a very serious look at where to from here.”

The issue has arisen after China, which was previously the world’s recycling centre, refused to take any more foreign waste at the beginning of this year as it attempts to sort out its own environmental issues.

Consequently, many recycling centres in New Zealand are having to stockpile the 15 million kilograms of waste which would usually be sent to China while they attempt to find new buyers.

Kawerau sends all of its plastic, paper, cardboard and can recycling to Waste Management in Tauranga, while its glass waste gets sent to landfill.

Kawerau council pays a gate charge of $95 per tonne of waste and also pays $800 per trip for a truck to transport the waste.

Every year the Kawerau district produces 400 tonnes of recyclable waste, which costs the council over $40,000 annually to dispose of.

Mr Campbell would like to see this “non-recycling” stop, he would prefer the council to dump waste elsewhere themselves and then pass the savings on to ratepayers.

“We need to have a discussion about this as a council … the cost is gradually getting bigger and bigger.

“Ratepayers are paying money to recycle this stuff but it’s a waste because it’s not recyclable. I would prefer to save on rates instead … that’s my bottom line for our rates.”

Mr Campbell believes people need to change their behaviour and move toward a zero-waste policy instead of relying on recycling.

“People must put their foot down and say I don’t want that (plastic bags). I would like to see people saying no to plastics and would like to see them move toward more environmentally friendly products instead … councillors need to say, listen consumer we need to change.”

Kawerau council is already attempting to reduce waste through initiatives such as selling subsidised cloth nappies at its reception.

Whakatane District Council Solid Waste manager Nigel Clarke said New Zealand had little capacity to process plastic recyclables into new products, with just one plant in Wellington.

The only plastics that can be recycled in New Zealand are grades 1 and 2, the rest, which includes shampoo bottles, coloured drink bottles, margarine containers and ice cream containers, is usually sent overseas.

Mr Clarke said the effect on council-controlled recyclables differs, depending on the contractual agreements applying in each area.

“For Whakatane, all our paper, cardboard, tins, cans and plastics are owned by Waste Management after collection.

“Waste Management is still managing to sell all the recyclables collected, although revenue has been affected. We are also fortunate to have local paper mills that will take cardboard for recycling.”

Whakatane’s glass waste is sent separately to Auckland for recycling and so has not been affected by the international recyclable situation.

Nationally, a task-force is now in the process of being set up by the Ministry of Environment to deal with China’s ban.

“The ban has had a greater impact than the industry expected, and we need a co-ordinated response from central and local government, together with the waste and business centres,” said associate environment minister Eugenie Sage.

“Several small stockpiles of materials have been building around the country, where smaller operators don’t have ready access to alternative markets.

“The Government is using funds from the waste levy to invest in projects that will accelerate New Zealand’s transition to a circular economy, including investing in onshore recycling plants.”

Ms Sage also said the Government was also looking at options such as expanding the waste levy to more landfills, improving the data it has on waste and other tools to reduce the environment harm of products such as product stewardship, levies and bans.

Yesterday, on World Environment Day, 12 companies committed to using 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2025.

New Zealand based Foodstuffs (Pak’n Save, New World and Four Square), Countdown, New Zealand Post, Frucor Suntory and multinationals Amcor, Danone, L’Oreal, Mars, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Nestle all signed the NZ Plastic Packaging Declaration.

Waste Management Tauranga did not respond to a request for comment.

Products with microbeads banned

THE Environmental Protection Authority will be responsible for new rules to protect people and New Zealand’s environment from plastic microbeads.

Some products containing plastic microbeads would be banned from sale from tomorrow, said EPA hazardous substances group general manager Dr Fiona Thomson-Carter.

“The microbeads are found in some common household products like face and body scrubs or exfoliators, ‘wash-off’ products like glitter bubble bath, heavy-duty hand soaps and in some toothpastes.

“Plastic microbeads are not biodegradable, and at less than five millimetres in size, many end their life in the sea when they are washed down drains,” she said.

“Once in the sea they can absorb and leach toxins over time and can potentially harm New Zealand’s marine life.

“Under the new rules many, but not all, products containing microbeads are banned.”

See www.epa.govt.nz