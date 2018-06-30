On the lookout for more work

WHAkATANE Menz Shed’s Poto Street workshop is now stacked almost to the ceiling with office furniture after the group was donated an office lot for upcycling.

Menz Shed chairman Mark Clarke says the group is on the look-out for new projects and is hoping this windfall could raise a little money to help keep the organisation afloat.

He says although Menz Shed has received a grant that covers half the rent for their shed the rest was up to members to cover from what they were able to produce in the shed.

“We’re getting light on work at the moment.”

The office furniture has been donated by Tony and Daryl Owen of Focus Accountants who have moved out of their office on the corner of McAlister and Pyne streets to new premises on Richardson Street.

“There’s about 50 pieces of furniture. We will be modifying some of the ultra-large, triangle-shaped desks for home use as student desks, as well as three large storage desks with either drawers or shelves.

“There are also a number of small, two-door, storage units suitable for use as craft lockers or out-of-sight toy storage,” Mark says.

He says a popular item produced by the Menz Shed that helps bring in revenue is its plywood coffins.

“We’ve done 17 coffins since Christmas, which is good value.” He says the group hopes to continue creating the coffins, which provide an ongoing profit. “We have three more to go out this week.”

Also, the group is building a very large insulated dog kennel, with another to follow for different clients. Members have done some minor work for Whakatane Toy Library and just completed three large easels for Eastern Bay Villages and various other repairs.

Their latest projects will be available for inspection at the Menz Shed, 3 Poto Street, off Te Tahi Street, on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9.30am to 12 noon.

“Unfortunately we cannot do any work outside the environs of the Menz Shed, due to Health and Safety and Insurance restrictions,” Mark says.

“We will also look at donated items that may need work for us to recycle.”

To contact the Menz Shed, phone 027 9014212 and leave a message.