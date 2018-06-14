Opotiki happy after win

FACING Ranguiru on their home-field, Opotiki’s rugby team found redemption with a 30-20 win on Saturday at Princess Street Reserve.

The first and only team to beat Opotiki in division one, Rangiuru previously beat them 39-12.

“It was quite an exciting game,” said coach Richard Howe.

“We took it to them out front and dominated possession. Our forwards are one of our strengths,” he said.

Howe added that much of the final score was provided through Mana Howe’s kicks, worth a total of 20 points by the end.

Having beaten the first team that beat them, Howe said the team was “really happy and positive”, after the game.

“It showed us what we can do when we stick to our game plan and play as a unit.”

Howe said the team had focused heavily on their previous encounter with Rangiuru to avoid making the same mistakes.

“When you get into these quite complicated games, it’s a bit like a game of chess,” said Howe.

This weekend, the team will travel to Rotorua to face another recurring foe, the Waikite team.

Last time to two teams faced each other, the match ended with Opotiki one point ahead, thanks to a conversion kick at full time.

“They pushed us to the wire last time.

“We just need to maintain our momentum,” said Howe.