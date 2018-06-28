Opotiki kids learn Cree dance steps

OPOTIKI Primary School students enjoyed informative talks by Canadian visitor Curtis Vinish on Monday.

Principal Tony Howe said when he was visiting Canada two years ago, he was hosted by Gordon Martell and that through this connection, Mr Vinish was now being hosted in Opotiki.

“They are of Cree nation,” he said.

Mr Vinish, a student teacher, spent Thursday and Friday at the school and then enjoyed rugby, fishing and hunting over the weekend.

“He’s leaving for Auckland on Tuesday, then will spend a week in Christchurch,” Mr Howe said.

Visiting individual classes at the school to speak about his home, Mr Vinish said there were 100,000 lakes in his province, Saskatchewan.

“It also gets really cold,” he said. “One day we had minus 52, and we stayed inside that day.”

Grizzly bears, mountain lions, wolves, moose and foxes are only some of the animals that have inspired the native dances where Mr Vinish comes from.

“I am of the indigenous people, the First Nation people, in Canada,” he said.

When asking the students who the first people were to live in New Zealand, the suggestion of Adam and Eve was made.

“The Maori are the first nation people in New Zealand,” Mr Vinish said.

The visitor said he had spent close to 18 hours on a plane to get to New Zealand and he told the students it was Sunday in Canada, although it was Monday in New Zealand.

Mr Vinish will fly home in August after his 28-day visit.

He showed the students a native sash, a medicine-wheel medallion made from beads, and a video of hoop dancing. He then taught the students some of the dancing steps.

The students thanked him by singing a waiata.