Otakiri water consent appealed

THE Otakiri Save Our Water and Environment community group is appealing against the decision to award resource consents to expand Otakiri Springs bottling plant.

Last week, commissioners granted Cresswell NZ, which represents Chinese company Nongfu in New Zealand, the right to increase the amount of groundwater taken by the Otakiri Springs bottling plant for commercial purposes to an annual allocation of 1.1 million cubic metres.

On Monday, the community group announced it was appealing against the decision and had started a Givealittle page to help fundraise to cover legal costs.

The page says the community group is seeking “to protect and preserve New Zealand’s water and environment for future generations by stopping foreign owned water bottling”.

“We are a dedicated volunteer group, but we need expert advice. Your donation will help us employ a qualified planner to provide expert advice in our first battle against water bottling from our only pristine aquifer in Otakiri.”

Te Runanga o Ngati Awa chief executive Leonie Simpson said it had opposed the application and was assessing appeal options because its concerns about the consent remain unchanged.

Ms Simpson said it supported the call for a moratorium on all water consents within its tribal boundaries until hapu and iwi interests in water allocation, use and quality are agreed to with the Government.

“As Treaty partners, we assert that the Crown recognise our rights and interests in freshwater. These interests include property rights. Resolution of these complex issues needs to be by way of robust dialogue and negotiation between Treaty partners.

“Article two of Te Tiriti o Waitangi guaranteed to hapu and iwi the exclusive undisturbed possession of taonga and resources. This possession is severely undermined by the granting of these consents.

“The Crown must engage with hapu and iwi to rectify before any territorial or local authorities make decisions on water consents.

“Te Runanga o Ngati Awa remain concerned that the current consent regime ignores hapu and iwi interests as a Treaty partner, and legislative requirements giving effect to our interests are regularly not complied with.

“In addition, any plan changes are premature pending the Waitangi Tribunal WAI2358 National Freshwater Inquiry.”

Ms Simpson said also complicating the matter was the water quantity plan change process being undertaken by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

“How can the regional council make an informed decision on water consents when it doesn’t have regulations for water bottling activities, substantive scientific evidence about groundwater quantity or appropriate guidelines for water allocation from groundwater aquifers in this area?

“Continuing to issue water consents while the Rangitaiki Water Management processes are incomplete, and developing Plan Change 9 without the involvement of hapu and iwi, is, in our view, extremely irresponsible and unnecessarily risks irreversible harm to our taonga and resources.”

Ms Simpson said, in 2012, Ngati Awa, along with other iwi, signed the Mataatua Declaration on Water.

“Te Runanga o Ngati Awa are clear on our interests in freshwater and strongly recommend that the Government places a moratorium on all water consents in our rohe so that prudent decisions can be made for setting limits on water quantity and water quality that reflect hapu and iwi interests and values, protect our taonga, cement our status as kaitiaki, and provide for future generations.

“Te Runanga o Ngati Awa is calling on other iwi organisations and groups to join us to develop a collective approach to compel the Crown to work with hapu and iwi to develop appropriate ways to recognise and provide for hapu and iwi interests in fresh water, and participate in decision-making for fresh-water allocation, use and quality management as a priority.”