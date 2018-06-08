Pensioner Joe grateful for friends

A WHAKATANE pensioner who had money stolen from an ATM machine has received a gift from an anonymous “friend”.

On Wednesday, May 9, Whakatane pensioner Ron James made a mistake that cost him $540.

After checking his account balance, he accidentally left his card in the ATM at Pak’n Save, Kopeopeo.

Later that morning he realised his mistake and went to the bank to cancel his pin number, but it was too late. Someone had come along and been able to access his bank account without his pin number.

Mr James said he “felt sick about it at the time”.

“It was just me being silly and having a day dream and the wrong person came along afterwards,” he said.

But he took the time to write a letter to the editor of the Beacon, under the pseudonym

“Pensioner Joe” to warn others not to make the same mistake.

His letter must have touched at least one heart in the Eastern Bay, as an envelope was passed over the counter of our office from someone who wished to remain anonymous.

It was addressed to “Pensioner Joe from friends” and contained a handwritten card and a Pak’n Save gift card to the value of $150.

“I really appreciate this. It is so kind,” Mr James said.

Mr James, who lives in a block of flats in a small cul-de-sac, says he is fortunate to have good friends in his neighbourhood.

“I’m lucky I live with people who look after you. They are so generous around here.

“Just yesterday a neighbour came in with a fish he had caught that morning.”

He said police had been unable to identify the person who took his $540 as he had been wearing a hoodie that obscured most of his face.

“Quite a few people had said to me that similar things had happened to them and the bank had reimbursed them, but that didn’t happen in this particular circumstance.

“I just hope that other people will be a bit more careful than I was.”

