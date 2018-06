IN celebration of the shortest day of the year, and in support of Hospice Bay of Plenty, Opotiki Pharmacy and Kerry Knott Pharmacy staff donned shorts last Thursday.

Pictured are Anne Renall, Kelly Garvin, Jackie Vipond, Libby Walker, Jenny Ashford, Noriko Yamamoto, Andrea Beal and Sasha Dobie in their shorts in spite of the cold.