Planting season begins on dunes trail

THE first Dunes Trail planting day of the year will be held on Sunday.

Motu Trails Charitable Trust executive officer Jim Robinson said with 500 plants waiting to be dug in, the organisers were hoping for the 20-plus volunteers of past planting days.

“Everyone is invited to join in and help to restore the precious coastal environment,” he said.

“It’s always an enjoyable effort.

“Volunteers could come along and plant just a few trees and shrubs, or they could dig for couple of hours.

“It all helps,” Mr Robinson said.

“The bonus of volunteering on a planting day is that when you use the trail in the future, you can watch the regeneration and think ‘I helped that’.”

The planting day will begin at 9.30am, at Wairakaia Road, about 1.5km east of Opotiki.

Digging will followed by refreshments.

Two further planting days will be held on July 8 at Tirohanga and July 15, between Snell Road and Hukuwai, both also starting at 9.30am.

Please wear covered footwear and bring a spade. In case of bad weather, check the Motu Trails Cycleway Facebook page. For further information, contact Tim on 0800 884 881 ext 6010.

Planting history

DUNES Trail planting days are a partnership of Motu Trails Charitable Trust, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Opotiki District Council, Department of Conservation, and the wider community.

Motu Trails trust executive officer Jim Robinson said regular planting days had been held since the trail was built in 2011.

“There were some plantings even before that,” he said.

Sections of the trail are now overlooked by trees standing two to three-metres high.

Other sections, designed to provide spectacular panoramas, have hundreds of thriving flaxes.

Species include previously rare native shore spurge, Euphorbia glauca, now seen in numerous spots along the trail.