Rules a costly farce – truckie

Long delays as slip closes Waioeka Gorge

OPOTIKI transport operator Robert Monk says regulations about clearance of slips create massive delays.

Mr Monk said yesterday, the most recent slip in the Waioeka Gorge would have, in past years, be cleared within a day. Instead, the gorge is expected to remain closed until today.

The slip, which saw tonnes of rock fall across State Highway 2, occurred mid-afternoon on Sunday.

“In the old days, contractors would have just shoved the rocks over the bank and into the river,” he said.

“The regulations these days means it takes heaps more time to truck the stuff away to a dumping spot.

“If the slip had happened on the other side of the river it would have ended up in the river and nothing would be done about it.

“Now, we have heaps of machinery and truck spewing out fumes into the atmosphere for long lengths of time.”

Mr Monk said, because of the slip, his trucks would travel almost twice as far to deliver their goods from Mount Maunganui to Gisborne.

“We have to go down to Napier and back up to Gisborne. It costs us time; our drivers have to stay overnight in Gisborne, and it’s a cost that we can’t recover.

“I know I’m a bit cynical but the whole thing grates.”

He said his company had had enough warning and therefore none of his trucks were stuck in the gorge.