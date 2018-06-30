Schools celebrate Matariki

EASTERN Bay schools and pre-schools have been celebrating Matariki over recent weeks.

Tarawera High School in Kawerau held a celebration day recently, which was attended by children from three kohanga reo, who were treated to face painting, kite making and string games supervised by students from the early childhood education class.

Eastern Bay Life photographer Louis Klaassen visited Whakatane schools Te Kura o te Paroa and James Street to see their Matariki activities.

James Street had lots of family activities with parents, grandparents, siblings and caregivers joining the students to create lanterns and stars in craft activities along with dancing string games and a band parade.

Awakeri Playcentre also celebrated Matariki by gathering to share kai at the centre earlier this month. The children planted their winter vegetables in their new vegetable beds.

Matariki is the Maori name for the cluster of stars also known as Pleiades or the Seven Sisters and the annual celebration marks the Maori new year in which the stars rise in mid-winter.