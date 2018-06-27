Slip stalls school tradition

THE Waioeka Gorge slip on State Highway 2 has disrupted a 26-year-old tradition at Whakatane Intermediate School.

More than 130 students from Gisborne Intermediate were scheduled to travel to Whakatane yesterday in a two-day academic and sporting exchange, but their trip has had to be cancelled.

Whakatane Intermediate School deputy principal Anne Vollmuller said it was the first time in 26 years that they have had to cancel the exchange.

“Unfortunately, because they will have to have a six-hour trip around the coast right through Hawke’s Bay, it is not conducive to a two-day stay,” she said.

Ms Vollmuller said the schools exchanged students on alternating years. Next year ,Whakatane Intermediate School students will visit Gisborne.

The visiting students were to have taken part in winter sporting events, including hockey, netball, soccer and rugby as well as in debating, maths and literacy challenges.

The school has also had to arrange for families to billet the visitors.

“We are really gutted.

“We are hoping to find a date next term for the exchange, but it will be dependent on whether we can find billets again.

“It is quite a tradition with the school and a highlight of the school year for children to take part in and host students at the same time.”

The NZ Transport Agency said the road would remain closed until further notice due to the slip located between Oponae and Wairata (Wairata Road).

It said motorists should use SH35 as an alternative route or delay travel.

The closure has disrupted the flow of freight in and out of the region.

