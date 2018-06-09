SOUP is one of my favourite food groups. It’s so versatile and filling. It is also the perfect food gift if you are visiting someone who lives alone, as making soup for one is not much fun.

My recipes this week evoke two food memories. The fish gumbo is a recipe clipped by my dad from the Auckland Star back in 1964 and I have adapted it to suit.

It is a meal in itself and a really healthy way to make a little fish go a long way, in terms of feeding a family. It is hearty and warming on a chilly night, and the flavours develop well.

It is even better the next day.

I serve this with rice in large bowls.

Fish Gumbo Recipe (Cajun style)

2-3 tablespoons cooking oil

2 large onions, peeled and diced

4 stalks celery, finely sliced

1 green pepper, cored and diced

1 teaspoon each cayenne, white and black pepper

1-2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce

400 gram can chopped tomatoes or 4 fresh, blanched tomatoes

1 litre fish or vegetable stock

700 grams firm white fish (or thereabouts)

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Heat two-to-three tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan and add the onion, celery and green pepper and cook over a moderate heat, stirring frequently, for about 10 minutes until the onion is soft but has not browned. Add the cayenne. And black and white peppers, bay leaf and Tabasco sauce. Cook a further 3-5 minutes until the mixture becomes quite fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and the stock and allow the mixture to come to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer gently for 30 minutes, mashing up the tomatoes if they have failed to break up.

Chop the fish into bite-sized pieces and add to the soup. Simmer only until the fish is cooked, about 5-8 minutes. Add the parsley and season with salt. (Cooking time will depend on the fish varieties that you use). Serve in large bowls accompanied with rice.

Spiced Split Lentil Soup

(Moroccan style)

The second recipe is from my travels to Morocco. it is a very basic and heart-warming soup. It fits all sorts of criteria. It works for vegatarians, is suitable for a coeliac, cheap to make, works in the slow cooker overnight and is perfect if you fast through Ramadan.

It works well with warm flatbread and dusted with fresh coriander. This is a very traditional soup, normally eaten in an earthenware bowl with a spoon carved out of lemon wood.

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions finely diced

2 tablespoons simple Moroccan spice blend

2 400g cans chopped tomatoes

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup split red lentils

Sea salt

Black pepper

Handful of coriander or parsley.

Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the onions until soft, but not coloured. Add the spice blend and cook for one minute.

Add the tomatoes, stock and lentils and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add water if this soup becomes too thick. Season with salt, pepper and coriander or parsley.

Serve with flat bread.

The season is upon us, hunker down and enjoy some new flavours.

Simple Moroccan Spice

2 tablespoons of each of the following dried ground spices: Cumin, coriander, paprika ( I used smoked) ginger, cinnamon

1 tablespoon of the following:

Ground white pepper, turmeric

1/2 tablespoon of the following: Cayenne pepper, ground nutmeg.

Put these into a small glass jar with a well fitting lid, shake and add to soups, tagines, meatballs and other Moroccan dishes.

By Rosemary Sloman