St Jo’s enters first rippa rugby team

ON May 29, St Joseph’s Primary School entered the Eastern Bay rippa rugby tournament for the first time at Tarawera Park.

In their debut performance, the school’s mixed years three and four team came second overall, earning them a place in the Baywide tournament held in Paengaroa.

The Baywide tournament was planned for Tuesday, but bad weather postponed the event until tomorrow.

The Eastern Bay tournament hosted 20 teams from around the area, with the top four teams over two age categories moving on to the Baywide event.

The two age categories were mixed years three and four, and mixed years five and six.

“This is the first time they’ve ever been in it, so they’ve done pretty well,” said teacher Tao David.

David trained with the students as a class and saw first-hand what they were capable of.

“We’ve got some great talent in our school,” he said.

David said the school entered the competition this year, thanks to support from other schools.

“The teachers from other schools said we should enter, and that we had some of the best players in the area.”

Following class training sessions and coaching from Ngawai Amoamo, David said the years 3 and 4 team had to play “seven or more” games on the day.

“It was full on,” he said.

The team was also at a disadvantage, having a few members away on the day, which left the team with less substitutes than the other teams.

David said he did not want to take any credit for training the students, and believed they were “just a good team – to be honest”.

He said after this initial success, St Joseph’s was “definitely” looking to enter annually.

“Our players are represented well in Opotiki, but not too well known in bigger competitions.

“And it’s not just about getting results, it’s also getting life experience,” he said.

