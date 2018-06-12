Homes may be without power overnight

HOMES across the Whakatane District are expected to go without power overnight as Horizon Networks struggles to restore electricity to thousands of its customers following the storm today.

Horizon Networks said it had restored power to 2980 customers, while 1970 remained without power. Initially, 4950 customers were affected by the outages over the Whakatane district due to the adverse weather.

“Due to the treacherous conditions, access to the network is limited however we will continue to restore supply to customers as the conditions allow.

“Horizon wishes to advise customers that initial damage reports indicate that some customers may remain without power overnight.”

“We are currently assessing the damage and working to restore supplies where possible.

“We would ask that customers please bear with us during these treacherous conditions whilst we work to restore supply.

“Horizon Energy apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and advises all customers to contact their retailers in the first instance and to treat all lines as alive at all times.”

Whakatane District Council said the district was experiencing extensive wind damage, with trees down in multiple locations and windblown debris creating a hazard for road users.

“Contractors are clearing fallen trees and will work through all of the damage sites, as resources allow,” said public affairs manager Ross Boreham.

He said a tree was down on Eastbank Road.

Other known damage sites are: The Strand, Hillcrest Road, Braemar Road, Manawahe Road, Hereperu Road, Kohi Point Road.

There have also been safety concerns around windblown debris on Domain Road and wheelie bins blowing around.

“Our advice is to stay off the roads and stay inside until the situation improves.”