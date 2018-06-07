Teacher only day promotes unity

ON Tuesday, all Opotiki school teachers met at Opotiki College for a day of workshops and interaction.

The event Kahui Ako event aimed to bring together communities of learning made up of all teaching levels, from preschool to post-secondary school, to help students reach their full potential.

Topics of the day ranged from cultural and scientific to behavioural issues in schools, with guest speakers addressing the issues.

“It’s a day where we can all come together and learn more about the community as a whole,” said Opotiki College principal Susan Impey.

Workshops ran throughout the day, and teachers from the various schools could pick and choose where to go.

