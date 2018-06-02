The nature of things

THE past few weeks have been monumental for the Whakatane Museum staff, as we change over and plan new exhibitions at Te Koputu, send creative people to White Island and lay the foundation for a new Volcanic Artist Residency programme, expand our community outreach activities with workshops and lectures, and continue build on the new Collections and Research Centre rising above Boon Street.

French photographer Marc Riboud once remarked that “Taking pictures is savouring life intensely, every hundredth of a second”. For a look at Whakatane’s image-makers and how they savour each instant through the lens, stop by our galleries to experience View Points.

This group exhibition of almost 100 photographs by members of Whakatane Camera Club is a beautiful and diverse depiction of environment, people, and unique sense of place.

On a national level, the artistic team of Victoria Edwards and Ina Johann arrived last month from Christchurch and explored our landscape, geology, and geothermal qualities during a two-week residency. They brought with them two contemporary art exhibitions and offered two creative workshops for the community.

Now on view through June 28, don’t miss From the Edges of Spaces in our main gallery, accompanied by the haunting dual video work Only Ghosts Glow in the Dark.

While here, the creative duo known as Edwards + Johann also helped Whakatane Museum begin a bold new initiative to connect New Zealand artists with Whakaari/White Island and the wonders of our volcanic earth.

Thanks to our museum partners – White Island Tours, Antipodes Water, Nicholson United Autos, Law Creative, and Whakatane Visitor Centre – the museum is now planning to host dozens of creative people over the next few years. We think it is a ground-breaking idea.

Just what is an artist-in-residence programme? They take many forms, but most provide time away from normal life, studio or work space, and new inspiration for painters, writers, film-makers, musicians, and others who actively contribute to cultural identity.

Residencies can be found on every continent, including Antarctica, and can support individuals or groups for a week, a month, or a year. Beginning in July, Whakatane will be home to a most unique visiting artist programme: New Zealand’s first Volcanic Artists Residency.

In thinking about the museum’s new initiatives, the abundance of creative ideas, recent discussions about the environment with artists and photographers, and the expressions of place you will find waiting for you in the galleries at Te Koputu, I went looking for a quote to tie it all together. And I found one.

In Henry David Thoreau’s classic book, Walden, he tells us this: “We need the tonic of wildness – to wade sometimes in marshes where the bittern and the meadow-hen lurk, and hear the booming of the snipe; to smell the whispering sedge where only some wilder and more solitary fowl builds her nest, and the mink crawls with its belly close to the ground.

“At the same time that we are earnest to explore and learn all things, we require that all things be mysterious and unexplorable, that land and sea be infinitely wild.

“We can never have enough of nature. We must be refreshed by the sight of inexhaustible vigour, vast and titanic features: The sea-coast with its wrecks, the wilderness with its living and decaying trees, the thunder cloud, the rain that lasts three weeks.”

Finally, Thoreau sums it up like this: “We need to witness our own limits transgressed, and some life pasturing freely where we never wander.”

In our galleries you will now find the natural world treated by artists, both local and national.

Let us welcome you into new pastures at Whakatane Museum. Wander freely through the exhibitions, into the wild the mysterious – and through the well-explored parts of our world.

Like our creative partners, photographers, and soon-to-be Volcanic Artists: we invite you to seek out the tonic of wildness. Because as we work together to build our monuments and museums, we can never have enough of the tonic of nature.

SCENIC: The artists in residence connect with the wonders of our volcanic earth on Whakaari.

Eric Holowacz is Whakatane District Council’s museum and art director.

