Third exhibition closes

FOLLOWING the final day of the Opotiki Arts Society’s third art exhibition this year on Saturday, preparations are already under way for a fourth.

On opening day, art society members welcomed a host of visitors, who came to browse and purchase art.

Society president Bev Vellenoweth said she was “feeling very pleased [with the exhibition]”.

“We had over 100 people come through on our opening day,” she said.

Consistent art and raffle sales throughout the week contributed to its success.

Joining the exhibition, Cecilie Rose and Sandra Thompson provided live musical entertainment on the day, prompting some browsers to pause to enjoy it.

“We actually had to pull out more seating because people were happy just sitting and listening to them.

“The music really set the atmosphere,” said Mrs Vellenoweth.

She said live music was “definitely” something the society would do again.

Ms Vellenoweth said another point of interest on the day had been the children’s art, supplied by Opotiki, Ashbrook and St Joseph’s primary schools.

“People were saying they wished their art had been for sale. A child’s art is definitely something special,” said Ms Vellenoweth.

In response to the feedback, she said a children’s art exhibition could be a possibility in the future.

The society’s next planned exhibition comes in October over Labour Weekend. The three-day exhibition will focus around the theme of Art in the Garden, featuring both art to be placed in the garden and art inspired by gardens.

“We’ve got some time now to relax, but we’ll be having some workshops before then. Hopefully that’ll keep us out of trouble,” said Mrs Vellenoweth.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz