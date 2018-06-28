Third rematch for Opotiki seniors

THREE points made the difference when Opotiki’s senior rugby team faced Te Teko at Dunderdale Park on Saturday, losing 20-17.

Coach Richard Howe described it as a close game, with the lead switching several times.

“We made a couple of mistakes,” Howe said.

Contributing to this loss were several injured or unavailable players, according to Howe, meaning the team was not at full strength for the match.

In their previous game against Te Teko, Opotiki claimed a 46-0 victory.

This Saturday, Opotiki will face Ngongotaha in possibly their last home-game this season, although Howe said there was a chance the semi-final could be played in Opotiki.

Ngongotaha is currently the top team in the premier 2 division, while Opotiki sits at fifth in the table.

“There’s only about five points between us and the top team, and you can get five points in one game,” said Howe.

In order to get those points, Howe said the team would be giving their all on the field.

“The thing about rugby is, if you’re going to play the game, you have to play to win.”

