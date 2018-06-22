Tycoon’s $100,00 boost

AUCKLAND octogenarian Garth Barfoot has donated $100,000 to the Motu Trails Charitable Trust.

The Opotiki News caught up with the Auckland-based real estate tycoon and fitness fanatic on Tuesday as he and his wife Judy were on their way to Palmerston North and a five-day cycling trip along the Manawatu River.

“I’m 82 and she’s 81,” Mr Barfoot says.

“Judy uses an electric bike and I’m on a racing bike.”

In his next breath, Mr Barfoot said he had just come home from racing in Cairns and that he was preparing for the 2018 Aquabike World Champs to be held in Denmark in July.

So far, he’s the oldest contestant to have signed up in the emerging sport, which is popular with injured or ageing athletes who don’t want to run.

Mr Barfoot has endured his fair share of injuries.

Both he and his wife had been admitted to Whakatane Hospital during their Eastern Bay sporting excursion and Mr Barfoot said it was a homecoming for her.

“She was actually born at Whakatane Hospital,” he said.

About 15 years ago, Mr Barfoot had watched his wife slide into grit amassed on the side of the road at Trafford’s Hill.

“I broke my shoulder blade, it hurt more than other bones I have broken,” Mrs Barfoot said.

A couple of years ago, when cycling through Matawai after an East Cape trip, Mr Barfoot opted to go down the Pakihi Track.

“The brochure spoke about steep drop-offs; saying the track wasn’t suited for those of a nervous disposition,” Mr Barfoot said.

“Talk about a red rag to a bull, how could any alpha male resist such a challenge.”

The trip down the track went fine, the crossing of the bridge at the bottom did not.

Mr Barfoot broke his thigh and his hip.

“Years passed and I was doing well until I fell off my bike and broke the other hip,” he said.

“Today, eight months after another serious accident, I am back competing, swimming, running and biking.”

In Denmark, Mr Barfoot will represent New Zealand by swimming three kilometres and biking 120km.

‘Best news ever’

LEGENDARY triathlon competitor Garth Barfoot has donated $100,000 for the trust to pursue several projects linked to the Motu Trails.

Motu Trails Charitable Trust chairwoman Kathy Sheldrake said it was “the best news ever”.

“For a long time we’ve had things we wanted to achieve, but without funding they have been beyond reach for us,” she said.

“This incredible donation opens up new possibilities for us to help make the trails even better.”

Mr Barfoot took part in his first triathlon more than 25 years ago, at 56 years of age.

He has more than 200 triathlons, 14 full Ironman triathlons and numerous single-event finishes to his name.

Mrs Sheldrake said Mr Barfoot was an inspiration.

“He demonstrates that it’s possible to get enormous pleasure from staying active well into older age,” she said.

“Supporting the trails does the same thing, because it’s helping people to get out and be active.”