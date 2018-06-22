Volunteer commends ‘giving it a go’

IN celebration of national volunteer week, two Opotiki Hospice volunteers shared their thoughts on giving up their time for the community.

Jeanette Baker has been volunteering at the hospice shop for almost a year, and volunteers as a gardener in the Hukutaia Domain once a month.

“I love it,” she said.

Having lost loved ones to cancer, Mrs Baker said she was “here to do anything I can do to help” in the community.

Spending one day a week in the Hospice shop, Ms Baker recommends volunteering to others, and commends those already giving it a go.

“If you’re ever lonely, or want to help people, volunteering is great.

“If more people volunteered, it would be a happier world,” she said.

Fellow hospice volunteer Anne Grierson has helped out at the shop for two years.

“I volunteer because I lost my husband in 2016, and hospice was just so good to us. They enabled him to stay at home and it was just amazing, so I’m giving back,” she said.

Having extensive experience with shops means that Ms Grierson is “very happy behind a counter”, and a self-proclaimed lover of retail.

“I thoroughly enjoy all the contact with people, and most of our customers are all so lovely,” she said.

Ms Grierson also recommends volunteering to anyone interested in helping out, or giving back to their community.

“It’s a great way to get to know people, and be useful in the community.

“There are so many needs in a community.

“If anyone wants to try it, then give it a go. It can be a lot of fun,” she said.