Waioeka Gorge to re-open

The NZ Transport Agency is expecting to re-open SH2 through the Waioeka Gorge tomorrow.

NZTA Regional Transport systems manager Rob Campbell said contractors had made great progress clearing the 7000 cubic metres of material that came down with the slip earlier on Sunday.

“We have had a helicopter sluicing the area today and this work will continue tomorrow, but based on the progress that we have already made we are optimistic that we will be able to re-open the road safely for people on Saturday.”

The NZ Transport Agency said the opening would be subject to a final safety assessment, and the road would initially open to a single lane at the slip site with stop-go traffic controls in place.

“Following on from the recent floods in Gisborne we understand the impact on the region of this vital route being closed, and we want to thank road users and the community for their understanding and patience while we’ve worked to clear the slip,” said Mr Campbell.

If travelling before the gorge is re-opened motorists are asked to use SH5 or SH35 as an alternative route.

For updates on road closures call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49), www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or NZTA Facebook and Twitter pages or the Journey Planner.