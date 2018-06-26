Waioweka enjoys clean sweep

SPEECHES made by Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Waioweka at a recent speech-making competition so impressed the judges they were all declared winners.

Principal Hilda Paterson said the Waioweka students had taken home all four awards in the four sections at the manu korero competition, which was held at Kutarere School on Thursday, June 14.

Schools from Whangaparaoa to Waimana took part.

Teacher Maria Smith said Hinemoana Morunga, Te Riini Tai, Ania-Mary Kurei and Tiana Jensen-Gilmer had returned from the competition with trophies.

“This year is the 150th commemoration of our faith, Te Kooti haahi Ringatu, and this was the overall topic for our speeches,” she said.

Ania had won the year 1 to 2 section, speaking about the flag and her nanny, Bella, a stalwart kuia.

Te Riini won the year 3 to 4 section and spoke about Te Kooti in general terms.

Hinemoana won the year 5 to 6 section, speaking about Te Kooti and his connection to the faith.

Tiana, who also spoke about Te Kooti, won the year 7 to 8 section.

The school and the students were all proud of the wins.

“We are a proud, but also very humble school,” Ms Smith said.

“It was a well organised event and the children really enjoyed the atmosphere.”